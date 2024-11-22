Bhumi Pednekar loves to try local specialities whenever she travels to different destinations, whether in India or abroad. She often shares glimpses of her exciting foodie adventures on social media. One of the highlights from her recent trip to Bengaluru was a South Indian meal she relished at a legendary restaurant in the city. Bangalore has several iconic establishments and this is one that attracts locals and tourists alike. Bhumi expressed high praise for her experience there and added a candid caption to her Instagram story. Her words also show us her true foodie side.

Bhumi wrote, "If I ever move to Bengaluru, it will only be for this meal." Her location? The famous Nagarjuna restaurant. In the short clip, we see Bhumi eating off a banana leaf filled with different dishes. We spotted a large serving of rice accompanied by dal, sabzi, chutney, sambar, another curry, buttermilk (chaas), etc. Some of the delicacies have been served in steel katoris (bowls) placed near the banana leaf. In the video, Bhumi is not heard saying anything. But as she takes a bite and tastes the food, her happy expression speaks volumes! Take a look at the screengrab below:

It seems that this restaurant is a favourite among celebrities. Before this, Kartik Aaryan had also posted about his visit to this spot, among others in Bengaluru. He wrote, "After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun". ["After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger".] Wondering where else he ate in the city? Click here to read the full story.

