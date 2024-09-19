Bhumi Pednekar makes us hungry with her food updates on social media. Wherever she goes, good food is always on her list. Her latest Instagram story has left us drooling yet again. On Wednesday, Bhumi, presumably in Delhi for work, took a "food pit stop" at Carnatic Cafe in Indira Gandhi International Airport. She shared a picture of a delicious South India meal featuring crunchy, paper-thin dosa served with sambar and two types of chutneys. “Compulsory food pit stop before I fly out from Delhi. Carnatic Cafe,” read her side note.







Bhumi Pednekar's foodie ventures are a sheer delight to watch. On Ganesh Chaturthi, she tried making Ukadiche Modak. In a video posted on Instagram, the actress demonstrated the process of making the sweet from scratch. First, she added some rice flour, used coconut for the filling and put other ingredients to prepare the festive dish. Bhumi also mentioned that her mother was keeping an eye on her via the CCTV and helping her with the cooking instructions. "I am not a cook, but today I took on the challenge and decided to make some Ukadiche Modak! I can eat Modak for breakfast, lunch and dinner," she wrote in the caption. Read more here.

Before that, Bhumi gave her fans a lovely glimpse of her relishing a Gujarati thali at an iconic Mumbai restaurant. The thali was from Shree Thaker Bhojanalay, and it featured rotis, dhokla, kalmi vada, bhindi sabji, vegetable dhokli, and paneer sabji. We also spotted aloo matar sabji, dal, and kadhi. The delicious spread was served with chutneys and pappads. Sharing the photo, she asked in an Instagram poll, “I'm a Thali girl, are you?” Check out the full story here.

