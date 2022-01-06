Come winter, and our list of those evergreen delicious winter delicacies becomes never-ending. With a new variety of veggies being added to our list, we just want to try out all the winter recipes one by one. Whether you enjoy a delicious sarso ka saag and makke ki roti, palak paneer, matar nimona or even the delectable gajar ka halwa- we can't get enough of these flavours! Recently, enjoying the same winter delicacies, Bhumi Pednekar shared a photo of her "best winter meal." Bhumi Pednekar often shares glimpses from her life on Instagram. And the one thing that we have learnt through her social media is that the actress is a self-confessed foodie, indulging in various delicacies.





As Bhumi shared a photo of her winter meal, we could spot a mix of aloo and matar with makke ki roti. In her story, she wrote, "@viraj_ghelani Thank you for the best winter meal ever. Sending your mum and naani a big hug." Take a look at it here:

Bhumi had also shared photos of her New Year celebrations with food earlier. While the actress was on vacation with her close family and friends on New Year's Eve, Bhumi shared several photos from what appears to be a bonfire evening in the hills. In addition to these, she also posted pictures of her New Year's feast. In her story, we can see three dishes. First, there was a luscious and delectable chole coupled with fluffy kulcha bread, while a tikki chaat is topped with plenty of curd, sev, and tangy and fiery chutneys on the other side. "IYKYK (If you know you know), Happy New Year," the actress captioned the photo. Check it out here: