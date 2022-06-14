Bhumi Pednekar is one of the young and rising talents of the film industry. She has wowed audiences with her noteworthy performances in a number of projects, starting with her debut film 'Dum Laga Ke Haishaa'. In spite of her jam-packed schedule, the actress never shies away from showing her foodie side to her fans and followers on Instagram. While usually, she prefers eating clean and healthy food, she often lets her hair down and indulges in what her heart truly desires. From biryani to ice cream, Bhumi Pednekar has an array of favourite foods that she relishes every now and then. This time, we spotted Bhumi Pednekar enjoying a healthy dessert with a scrumptious preparation that had mango, oats and more. Take a look at the story she posted here:

"Craving dessert, make it healthy," wrote Bhumi Pednekar in her post. She also used a heart emoji to express her love for the dessert and thanked chef Akshay Arora for it.





The healthy dessert seemed to be an Oats and Chia seed pudding, with coconut crumble on the side. There was also one whole slice of diced mango along with the dessert, as well as a generous smattering of mango cream on the side. While the oats pudding made the dessert super healthy and delicious, the use of mango made it ideal for the hot summer. We can all take notes from Bhumi Pednekar's healthy dessert indulgences!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the film 'Badhaai Do'. The social entertainer also had Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. Her upcoming projects include 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Vicky Kaushal and 'The Lady Killer' alongside Arjun Kapoor.