The sweltering heat outside is getting unbearable for all. But thankfully, there are some summer staples that kept us going - mangoes being one of them. Pulpy, juicy mangoes bring us ultimate relief during the summer season. In fact, let's agree- we all have some biasness towards mangoes. Rightly referred to as the 'King of fruits', mangoes come in different variants - alphonso, dussehri, langda, himsagar and more. While you will find the country being divided over the best variety of mangoes, what they all agree upon is the obsession about the fruit. A proof of that are the extensive mango-based recipes available all around.





We love making the most of mangoes; hence, we add it to almost every dish during the summers. From mango kheer to mango cake and mango dahi - options are many leaving us spoilt for choices. We recently came across another such mango dessert recipe that is not only delicious, but also loads us up with various healthy nutrients. It is a hearty bowl of mango pudding, that also includes the goodness of chia seeds in it.





Mango-Chia Seeds Pudding Recipe | How To Make Healthy Mango Pudding:

To make this dish, we need mangoes, yogurt, chia seeds, digestive biscuits, castor sugar and mint leaves for garnishing. You can replace the castor sugar with honey.





To make the dish, first, take honey/castor sugar and yogurt in a bowl and mix well. You can also skip the use of sweetener completely. Add a little water to dilute the yogurt and mix chia seeds to it.





Refrigerate the mix overnight, or at least for 45 minutes. Always remember, chia seeds taste the best when soaked for long. Next, add mango slices on top of the pudding and refrigerate again for 15 minutes before serving. Finally, garnish with crushed digestive biscuit and mint leaves and relish.





Such an easy recipe, right? Then what are you waiting for? Make this yummy pudding today and enjoy with friends and family.





