Bhumi Pednekar is an actress who does not shy away from doing her bit for the environment. She had turned vegetarian in the lockdown period, as she revealed in an Instagram post that eating animals just didn't feel right anymore. However, the actress is undoubtedly a huge foodie and is often seen relishing a variety of dishes. Recently, she shared a picture of her desi meal platter on Instagram and explained why exactly she chose to eat in a stainless steel thali even today. The reason was linked to her diet as well as her concern for the environment! Read on to know more about it.





Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of what seemed to be a steel thali with different sections filled with various foods. There was white jeera rice topped with coriander leaves and a dry spicy curry beside it. Another section had dal makhani with some cream. There was also a boondi raita garnished with coriander. Discussing the benefits of using this kind of a plate for her meals, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Sustainable, reusable, helps with portion control and hassle-free. The great Indian thali." She further said that she had been eating in this Thali for many years due to the numerous benefits, and simply did not use any other way of eating food. "Been eating in 1 for years. Can't do multiple katori, plates etc,” she said in her post. Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar shared the photo in response to the question, "What's in your thali?"

Isn't her post inspiring? We all can take notes from Bhumi Pednekar and turn back to our roots and embrace the simple way of living life and eating food in a simple Thali like we always did.





Bhumi Pednekar seems to be a fan of home-cooked desi meals. During winter, she had shared a photo of her “best winter meal” and it looked delectable. The meal included aloo matar mixed curry along with makki ki roti. Take a look at it here.





Bhumi Pednekar has a strong liking for Indian food. She kickstarted the new year on a delicious note. Bhumi was vacationing with her close friends and family at a hill station. She devoured a yummy feast and shared a glimpse of the same with us on Instagram. Her food plater had three delicacies including some rich and delicious chole along with fluffy kulcha bread. We could also spot a scrumptious tikki chaat topped with loads of curd, sev, and tangy and fiery chutneys. Click here to know more about it.





Although Bhumi Pednekar follows a proper fitness regime to remain healthy, sometimes she succumbs to indulgences and treats herself to delicious sweets. Just a few days ago, she gorged on some lip-smacking waffles. She shared a picture of the waffles garnished with chocolate sauce and topped with strawberries and blueberries. There were a few bowls of syrup too. Read more about it here.





Bhumi Pednekar's food diary is interesting and relatable, as are the reasons and logics behind it. Don't you agree? Tell us in the comments. On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in 'Badhaai Do' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film has been garnering immense appreciation from both critics and audiences.