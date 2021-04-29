The coronavirus-induced lockdown in Mumbai has once again sent many celebrities back into the kitchen to rediscover the joys of cooking. And Bipasha Basu seems to be someone who likes to share what she whips up at home. The actress had baked a batch of crunchy cookies for her long-time friend, fashion designer Rocky Star, who has been raving about them. She re-shared the picture of the choco-chip cookies uploaded by Rocky on his Instagram Stories. The designer wrote, "Thank you Bipasha Basu. For making these yummy cookies. They are divine".

Recently, the 42-year-old beauty had impressed husband Karan Singh Grover with delectable sandwiches. It included a toasted bread with lean meat and cheese. There was also a batch of toasts loaded with omelettes, gherkins, peas and tomatoes.

Prior to that, Bipasha had prepared yellow curry for Karan. The dish made with green onions, broccoli and chicken was served with hot brown rice. Karan had shared a picture of the meal on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Thank you honey. Another portion of yummy in my belly. All thanks to #chefsbonniesdeli".

In case you missed it, Bipasha had also shared her own recipe of a turmeric-laced immunity-boosting powder on social media. It was loaded with nutritious ingredients like cumin seeds, coriander seeds, dry ginger powder or saunth, whole black pepper or kali mirch, cinnamon powder, saunf and cardamom powder. The actress had even offered tips on how to use it daily. She wrote, "Have 1 tsp of this powder with hot water... or add to your dal every day. It's simple".

We can't wait to see what else Chef Bipasha rustles up during the lockdown.

