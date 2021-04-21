Bollywood couple Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are known for their fabulous fitness, which comes with a healthy mix of diet and exercise. So, when Karan gave us a look at one of his meals on Wednesday, we were all eyes. What made it even more special was that the meal was cooked by his wife Bipasha. The 42-year-old actress treated her husband to some sandwiches filled with goodies. The photo showed that Bipasha had chosen to pair the toasted bread with lean meat and cheese. Another batch of toasts was topped with omelettes and gherkins. But the couple did not forget to add vegetables. We spotted some peas and tomato adding the green factor to the dish.

Along with the caption, Karan wrote, "Thank you honey," tagging Bipasha.

Bipasha seems to be enjoying her time in the kitchen. Just last week the actress made some home-cooked Asian curry. The dish left Karan impressed, who gushed about it on social media. He shared a picture of the delicious yellow curry on Instagram. The couple chose to keep it healthy by swapping the white rice with a side of hot brown rice. The rich curry was made up of some healthy goodies including broccoli, green onions and chicken. Along with the photo, Karan wrote, "Thank you honey @bipashabasu. Another portion of yummy in my belly. All thanks to #chefsbonniesdeli."

The couple was also recently spotted enjoying an elaborate breakfast on Karan's birthday.

Bipasha, who made a mark with films such as 'Jism' and 'Dhoom 2', is known to be one of the fittest actresses of her generation. Karan, meanwhile, started his career in television with shows such as 'Dill Mill Gaye'. This year, the actor made his web series debut with 'Qubool Hai 2.0', which is a sequel to his TV series 'Qubool Hai'. The couple, who worked together in the film 'Alone', have been married since 2016.