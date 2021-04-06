Karan Singh Grover, who was last seen in the sequel of his hit show 'Qubool Hai', is currently a very busy man. Riding high on the success of his web series 'Qubool Hai 2.0', the actor has signed a couple of interesting projects this year. He has reportedly signed a film, which stars Randeep Hooda in the lead. Besides being a skilled actor, Karan Singh Grover is also a fitness icon for many, and likes to eat clean most of the time. On Monday evening, he shared a picture of a delicious yellow curry that was served with a side of hot brown rice. The soothing curry included crunchy vegetables like broccoli and green onions; and the addition of chicken made the dish high in protein. Brown rice is also considered to be a much healthier alternative for white rice.

The healthy and wholesome dish was prepared by Karan's wife and actor Bipasha Basu, who has proven time and again that she is not just a fabulous actor, but also an excellent cook. "Thank you honey @bipashabasu", Karan wrote in his caption. "Another portion of yummy in my belly. All thanks to #chefsbonniesdeli", he added further. You can see the picture here.

For the uninitiated, Bonnie is Bipasha's nickname. Bipasha is one of the fittest actors of the generation. She has been associated with fitness since the start of her career and hence it comes as no surprise that she has such an in-depth understanding of healthy and wholesome food as well.



