For children, birthdays are a time they wait patiently throughout the year. Even if it is someone else's birthday, they look forward to the party as they get a chance to freely mingle with their friends in an informal setting. A great highlight of these celebrations still is the snacks and meals they get to savour without worry. Over the years, the way we used to celebrate birthdays has changed. Reminiscing the good, old days, a Twitter user has shared a snapshot of what snacks made the birthday parties of the 80s and 90s special.





Awanish Sharan, an IAS officer, has shared pictures of the birthday snacks during that time. The snacks comprised the popular samosa, the humble gulab jamun, the readily available biscuits and namkeen.

His post has immediately gone viral and has made many grown-ups nostalgic about their childhood days. They shared their experiences and also shared why these snacks were special to them.

“That's not just snacks. That was the complete meal and party,” said a user.

Another said he too had eaten these snacks at birthday parties and also served them on his own birthday. “In those days, serving these snacks would make one feel wealthy and rich and I'm sure you too have felt that way,” the user told the IAS officer in Hindi.

A third user got nostalgic about the “simple life” those days and rued how they missed it.

One user said the “best part of those birthdays were homemade sweets”.

“Instead of bhujia and biscuits we in Punjab use to have Paneer Pakora,” said one user.

Another asked for chips, saying children would fight among themselves for chips.

One user pointed out that toffees and soft drinks (rasna) are missing.

The IAS officer often shares interesting posts on social media. While he has taken his followers down memory lane with this post, a few months ago, he had highlighted the serious issue of food wastage at parties. In a post on Twitter, he shared a photo of a man cleaning plates after an event. The mounds of food adjacent to the plates were what drew our attention. While pointing out the large quantity of food wasted, the IAS officer wrote, “The photo that your wedding photographer missed. Stop wasting food.”