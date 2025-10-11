A Blinkit store behind ROF Mall in Sector 43 came under the scanner of the Food Safety Department after a resident of Sushant Lok-1 reported repeatedly receiving expired paneer. Despite being given a replacement, the resident claimed that the issue continued, and the store manager allegedly behaved rudely when confronted. The resident said they ordered paneer via Blinkit, but the first packet had a foul smell. After complaining, they received a replacement, which was also "rotten and expired", reported The Times Of India.

"When we reached the store, they accepted their mistake, but the store manager behaved rudely. We have kept the expired paneer and recorded video evidence from the store," the customer claimed.

Acting on the complaint, food safety officials raided the Blinkit store and inspected it for hygiene violations, expired stock, and other irregularities. The food safety department collected samples of various items like paneer, kesar peda, milk cake, and toned milk to check in the lab. An official said that based on the lab results, they will take action according to the rules under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Ahead of Diwali, the Food Safety Department has increased inspections across the city, especially in DLF Nathupur and DLF Phase 3.

Earlier in July, the FDA raided a Blinkit store in Pune for allegedly operating without a licence. The FDA found out that several food products were stored in unhygienic conditions and many food packets were covered in dust. In addition to this, no pest control had been carried out, and the staff were untrained and did not wear basic safety gear such as gloves or head caps. Further, around 50 staff members were working in dark, poorly lit rooms without valid medical certificates.