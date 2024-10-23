Boman Irani recently took to Instagram to share a special post for his wife Zenobia Irani, who celebrates her birthday on October 23. To accompany a carousel of photos, he penned a long, heartfelt caption filled with candid musings and wishes for his spouse. He mentioned how his wife has "ghar ka khanna" taste buds, which makes it difficult for them to find spots for eating out that she would like. In the post, Boman Irani hinted at their shared love for chai too. He explained that, while travelling out of the country, his wife's pet peeve is being rather disappointed with specific tea offerings. She often tends to feel that drinks that are labelled chai abroad don't actually deserve to be called that. He finds himself in agreement with her on this point.





Boman Irani's note also includes several other glimpses into their life together. He has lovingly described her habits and complimented her personality. Here's the complete caption: "It is impossible to find a restaurant to please your "Ghar Ka Khana" tastebuds. Impossible. You always repeat instructions a minimum of 84 times. Like, "Check the passport, or let's leave 4 hours early for the airport, or let's go to the gate, 2 hours before the gate opens. When you see a dog... you snap your finger and instruct me to take a photograph like I'm on your payroll. When I'm abroad, you wake me up in the middle of the night to ask if I've taken my medication. Then wonder why I'm sounding sleepy. When in town you give me my medication yourself, and 5 minutes later you ask if you've given me my medication. You hate to speak in public but somehow love to speak (a lot) in private. When abroad, your pet peeve phrase is, "How dare they call this CHAI??" (This, I agree, actually.). I wouldn't mind being on your staff; that's where one gets treated the best.

I love to grumble about you like this. Because saying nice things is somehow boring. But today I am going to say just one nice thing. Why not... I have yet to find a person who has a single bad thing to say about you. Said it. Only because it's your birthday. Happy birthday, Zen!"

