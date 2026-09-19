India is known for its diverse cuisines, and a British food vlogger has found another reason to love the country. Popular food content creator Julius Fiedler spent weeks travelling around India and found how easy it was to find plant based food.





Instead of struggling to find vegan meals, he found many familiar Indian dishes were naturally made without meat or dairy. He pointed to foods such as dal, dosa, idli and sambar, along with multiple street food options. Julius also noted that vegetarian food has a strong place in India owing to the influence of Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism.





He said the country's warm climate also gives people access to ingredients such as coconut, often used instead of dairy in some dishes.

Also Read: World Vegan Day 2025: Why More People Are Choosing Veganism - 5 Easy Indian Recipes To Try





On Instagram, Julius Fiedler said, “Did you know that a lot of Indian dishes just happen to be vegan? I travelled to India to learn about the traditional plant-based food, and here's what I found.





“There is South India's famous Sadya, a huge spread of over 40 different dishes that is often served at celebrations like Hindu weddings. While the food at these weddings is traditionally vegetarian, many of the dishes happen to be entirely plant based,” he said.





Julius explained that rice and lentils are often fermented together to make soft and fluffy idlis, crispy vadas and thin dosas. He enjoyed dosas, particularly the ones filled with potato masala and served with coconut chutney. He also tried misal pav and sambar. Another dish he mentioned was ragi mudde, a traditional food made with finger millet.





“There was plenty of incredible street food. I tried the original flavour bomb pani puri, tasted a complex mix of stuffed potato fritters with a white pea curry known as patties, and finally had the king of street food, vada pav, that is made with Mumbai's softest bread rolls, which surprisingly also happen to be entirely vegan,” Julius Fiedler added.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Loving the plant based traditional food.”





Another shared, “Thanks for visiting and showing the world.”





“Being vegan in India is sooooo easy and flavourful,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “We had no concept of 'vegan,' but it just happens to be. The exception is the use of buttermilk in cooking, especially in the south.”





Another mentioned, “Indian Food with minimal Spice is just love. Each Ingredient in itself is Flavourful.”





One more added, “Unfortunately Vada pav - ladi pav might not be vegan, but India is a vegan paradise and you can ask most dishes to be made vegan, which they would do happily for you.”





Also Read: Switching To Veganism? Look Out For These 5 Nutritional Deficiencies For A Healthy Body





For Julius, the trip showed that India's rich food culture offers plenty of tasty choices for people looking for plant based meals.