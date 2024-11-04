With mindful and conscious eating on the rise, more people are giving up meat and switching to veganism. For those unfamiliar, veganism means not only adopting a plant-based diet but also avoiding animal products and by-products altogether. While turning vegan may align with your ethics and animal welfare, it doesn't always mean your body will respond the same way. Changing your food choices can deprive you of essential nutrients critical for day-to-day bodily functions. So, which nutrients should you be mindful of to stay balanced on your journey? If you're new to veganism and wondering about this, read on to see what the expert has to say.





Here Are 5 Nutritional Deficiencies That Vegans Should Look Out For:

According to nutritionist Amita Gadre, here are some common deficiencies vegans should keep an eye on.

1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that supports nerve function and red blood cell production. According to the expert, a deficiency in vitamin B12 can leave you feeling tired and weak. Since vitamin B12 is primarily found in animal products, look for fortified foods like plant-based milk and nutritional yeast. Additionally, the expert suggests that you can also consider supplements.

2. Iron

Iron is essential for carrying oxygen in your blood. The expert notes that while heme iron from animal sources is more easily absorbed, as a vegan, you can still get iron from non-heme sources like lentils, chickpeas, and quinoa.

3. Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats obtained through food and supplements, as the body doesn't produce them. The expert highlights their importance for heart health and brain function. Since veganism excludes animal products, you can get omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and algae-based supplements.

4. Calcium

Calcium is essential for strong bones and teeth. Popular sources include milk, cheese, yogurt, and fish, which provide adequate calcium. If you're vegan, be sure to include sesame seeds, chia seeds, nuts, tofu, millets, and leafy greens in your diet.

5. Vitamin D

Vitamin D, often sourced from sunlight, is vital for bone health. However, many people, vegan or not, struggle to get enough vitamin D from sun exposure alone. Common sources are non-vegetarian, but if you're vegan, you can rely on fortified foods or supplements, as per the expert.

