Onam 2022: It's time to feast on some typical Malayali delights, the traditional way - on banana leaves, because the Onam festival is here. The 10-day harvest festival starts on August 30, 2022 and the excitement is running high in Kerala. The festival commemorates the homecoming of mythical king Mahabali. Onam is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm in the south Indian state, which sees people making flower rangoli, indulging in boat races and getting together for dancing and singing folk songs, culminating with a grand feast of Onam Sadhya.





Onam Sadhya translates to 'banquet' in Malayalam, which means the Onam Sadhya feast is an amalgamation of diverse meals, offering a variety of savoury and sweet flavours. Along with rice, curries like erissery and avial are served. There is also sambhar, rasam, snacks like banana chips with the side of pickles, and of course, desserts. Traditionally, the multi-course meal comprises 24 vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf. As per the customs, the Onam Sadhya feast should be had with hands and while sitting on the floor. We have handpicked some easy vegetarian recipes you can use for your Onam fest.





(Also Read: 5 Best Payasam Recipes | Easy Payasam Recipes)

Onam feast is served on a banana leaf.

Here're 7 Easy Kerala-Special Recipes For Onam Sadhya:

1. Rasam

This toor dal-based soup is excellent to kick-start the meal with some tangy and spicy flavours. Tomatoes and peppers are combined with toor dal to make this popular south Indian dish. Find the recipe here.

2. Pachadi

This creamy dish always turns out to be a crowd-pleaser. The perfect blend of coconut, curd and pineapple is lifted up with some robust spices and whole red chillies. Click here for the recipe.

3. Cheera Thoran

This healthy and tasty dish can be easily prepared by stir-frying steamed spinach with coconut and spices like curry leaves, mustard seeds and lots of chillies. Don't forget to garnish it with some more grated coconut. Here's the recipe.

4. Sambar

Can a south Indian fare be complete without sambar? Never! But if you are in no mood for spending extra hours in the kitchen, we have a quick and easy sambhar recipe for you. Click here.

5. Eriserry

This traditional Kerala dish is popularly made for Onam festivities. Pumpkin is cooked in a creamy coconut gravy and topped with a fiery tadka of curry leaves, red chillies, mustard seeds and grated coconut. Here's the recipe.

6. Paal Payasam

The south Indian rendition of kheer, paal payasam is a creamy dessert made with rice and milk, combined with cashews and raisins for extra crunch and sweetness. Find the easy recipe here.

7. Ada Pradhaman

This easy dessert made with ada rice, jaggery and coconut is enhanced with dry fruits, and cooked in creamy coconut milk. Click here for the recipe.





Don't stress over preparing a lavish Onam Sadhya spread. Pick these easy recipes to have a fun-filled feast with your loved ones.





Happy Onam 2022!



