You must be living under a rock, if you haven't heard about Bryan Adams' India tour. The Canadian singer is making everyone groove and how! His latest stop: Mumbai. Oh yes, he did enthral a sea of fans with his evergreen classics including Summer Of 69 and Everything I Do, I Do It For You. And, it won't be wrong to say that it was the ‘best day of our life.' In the middle of his busy schedule, Bryan Adams didn't miss the chance to relish the oh-so-yummy Mumbai street food. Of course, the beloved vada pav took centre stage. We don't blame you, Bryan, we don't. Sharing his review about the snack, the singer said it is “the most delicious vegan street dish.” In the video shared on Instagram, he gives us glimpses of his Mumbai trip. Along with vada pav, the clip also shows street vendors selling fruit salads, bhel, chaat, etc.

Expressing his admiration for Mumbai and its street food, Bryan Adams said, “Mumbai! Spent the morning in the city and did what every good tourist does – visited Gateway of India and then walked the street in search of Wada Pav, which is the most delicious vegan street dish, consisting of a small Indian spiced potato cake in a burger bun, so damn good, who wants fake burger meat when you can have this?!”

Want to recreate the delicious taste of vada pav at home? Click here for cooking tips and an easy recipe.

Vada pav is one of the most popular street foods in Mumbai. Earlier this year, it was named among the best sandwiches in the world by Taste Atlas. It was ranked 19th overall. The food guide also recently recognised Mumbai's food culture as part of its year-end awards. Mumbai emerged as the 5th best food region around the globe. It's no surprise that vada pav was one of the must-try dishes mentioned. Check out the full story here.

Bryan Adams has been a vegan for quite some time now. Earlier, as part of the global Veganuary initiative, the global non-profit campaign that encourages people to try veganism during January and beyond, Bryan dropped one of his favourite recipes for its celebrity vegan cookbook. He shared a recipe of protein-packed black bean chilli.