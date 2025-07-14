Feeling snacky in the office? The smart foodies carry a snack stash to dip into when those cravings hit at 'inconvenient' times. Others make a quick dash to the canteen for a bite along with their cup of chai or coffee. Some (amazingly) don't do anything and continue working while hungry! Well, if you cannot relate to non-foodie worker bees (and instead, are like us), you must constantly be on the lookout for different snacks to make office days better. If you're tired of the canteen options, or if your office doesn't have a canteen in the first place, there's a simple fix: order a freshly made snack from a food delivery app. Let's be real: many of us cannot afford to splurge on food delivery for something as simple as an office snack every day. Thus, we have compiled a list of beloved snack options that are usually budget-friendly. Check them out below.

Here Are 8 Popular Office Snacks That Are Generally Inexpensive:

1. Samosa

Crunchy and comforting, samosa never lets you down. There are many varieties of fillings, but we are partial to the classic potato one. Office goers across India adore this famous snack. When you're ordering samosas online, remember to ensure they come with sweet and spicy chutneys!

2. Aloo Tikki

Snack breaks in the office are mostly about moments of comfort amidst a hectic schedule. And what can give more comfort than potatoes (aloo)? Many Indian snacks are made with this veggie, but aloo tikki remains a crowd favourite for good reason.

3. Bhel Puri

Chaat items are also a popular pick among office employees. However, not all of them are suitable for ordering online, since they can get soggy quickly. Bhel puri is usually an exception. It retains most of its charm even if you get it delivered. Just select the closest vendor!

4. Vada Pav

Vada pav can add spice to your (office) life. This street-style snack is a fantastic option when you need a quick pick-me-up. Many restaurants and cafes have vada pav on their menus, so you can easily order it via a food delivery app.

5. Grilled Sandwiches

If you're someone who can't do without bread, select sandwiches for your snack breaks in the office. From masala aloo to spicy chicken, there is a wide range of stuffings to choose from. Grilling the sandwich can elevate the taste further.

6. Savoury Puffs

If you want something lightly crisp but not fried, order a flaky savoury puff from a nearby bakery. It can be a veg puff, egg puff, chicken puff or any other version. Most of them travel well - they maintain their taste even after being transported over a long distance.

7. Momos

Many foodies will agree: the best way to bond with your team is over plates of steaming hot momos. So why not order some to the office and make everyone's day better? Make sure the chutney is sent along with the momos, or you'll be in trouble.

8. Chocolate Brownie

If your cravings are specifically for something sweet, indulge in a chocolate brownie. Whether you're eating alone or sharing with colleagues, this is a timeless dessert that is sure to delight. Heat the brownie in your office microwave before digging in, if possible. Doing so will make it extra yummy.





