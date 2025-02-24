Cauliflower, with its delicate, lacy florets and subtle sweetness, is one of the most favourite vegetables. It won't be wrong to say that winters are incomplete without a bowl of aloo gobi. Agree? Well, today we are here to talk about the quintessential winter delight. A picture of a Bengaluru restaurant's menu card featuring a number of gobi dishes is trending. As per the menu, the restaurant offers four dishes - ‘Cabbage Gobi' for Rs 50, ‘Cauliflower Gobi' for Rs 70, ‘Gobi rice' for Rs 70 and ‘Gobi noodles' for Rs 70. Additionally, it also has ‘Noodles' and ‘Fried Rice' on its menu, each for Rs 50.

The post became an instant hit on social media.





A user explained how the term ‘Gobi' is locally popularised in Bengaluru and said, “Gobi Manchurian in this city is made with cabbage or with cauliflower. In restaurants you'll get cauliflower manchurian in roadside stalls you'll get cabbage manchurian.”

Another person clarified, “In Hindi, cabbage is patta gobi and cauliflower is phool gobi. I guess Cabbage Gobi and Cauliflower Gobi are just cross-language tautologies, similar to how people say Catch Pakad xD.”

“Gobi has become the name of the dish. It can be made with either cabbage or cauliflower,” read a comment.

Echoing a similar sentiment, a user said “Gobi is the dish and not the vegetable here. The Gobi shortened version of Gobi Manchurian. They mean cauliflower Manchurian here in this context. If this isn't a sarcastic post then here is your explanation.”

What do you think about this Bengaluru restaurant's menu? Share with us in the comments.