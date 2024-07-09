How much do you spend on groceries, especially if you have a big family? Well, the internet is buzzing after a viral video shows a dad from California revealing his extensive Trader Joe's shopping receipt. This receipt isn't just long; it details the weekly food expenditure for his family of six children. The total? A staggering USD 444.38, equivalent to about ₹ 37,000. The receipt is from a Trader Joe's store in Westlake Village, a well-off city in Los Angeles County.





In the video, the dad explains that this huge amount of food will only last about a week and a half. The video was posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by @PicturesFoIder and has since gone viral, garnering over 17 million views.





"Here's what it takes to feed six kids for about a week and a half," the dad says in the video, adding, "You wanna have six kids? This is your Trader Joe's receipt."

The receipt includes items like strawberries, avocados, cucumbers, Trader Joe's chicken and cheese tamales, chicken soup dumplings, Margherita pizza, frozen Korean-style beef short ribs, and more.







Several X users suggested shopping at other stores for better prices. Take a look at some of the reactions:





One user wrote, "Shopping at Trader Joe's instead of Costco with 6 kids is insane." Another added, "Take them to Walmart or something." A third said, "Would cost 1/3 that at Aldi."





Many people noticed that a lot of the foods purchased were expensive ready-made products. One commented, "I have four kids. With a simplified shopping list, including flour, butter, milk, oat grains, honey, rice, two whole chickens, cocoa powder, eggs, medium cheddar, ground beef, olive oil, raisins, and coffee beans, I spend around USD 100-150."

What do you think of this massive grocery receipt? Share your views in the comments section.