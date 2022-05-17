Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently promoting their latest flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2! The film, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa is directed by Anees Bazmee. It will be released in theatres on May 20. Since the teaser debuted, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Kartik and Kiara's film. Along with Kiara and Kartik, other actors such as Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra are also playing important roles in the film. As Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are promoting the film in different cities, they often share their little banter with their fans and followers on social media. Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse of their dinner table while waiting for Kiara to arrive.





Taking to Instagram, Kartik posted a small video where he pointed toward the food. As Kartik shows the dinner table, you can see a bowl of dal, sabzi, rice and what seems to be curd. There is some aachar, a plate of rotis and salad behind it. Once the actor shows this, he then pans the camera to his face. In the story, he wrote, "Waiting for @kiaraaliaadvani Kiara-1, Kartik-1." Check out his full story here:

Instagram screengrab from Kartik Aaryan

Later, Kiara Advani was also seen replying to the same story. She reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Call it even?" Earlier, one day, Kiara was waiting for Kartik for dinner that's why she calls it even. Take a look at it here:

Earlier than this, when the duo was in Ahmedabad, they were seen indulging in a delicious Gujarati thali. We spotted two varieties of sabzis, Gujarati kadhi, rotis, and what appeared to be a dessert in the centre of the table in the thali. In another photo, both of them were also seen relishing aamras! "Kem cho Amdavad #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20th May," Kartik captioned this image. You can read all about it here.





In the meantime, Kiara Advani is working on two films: Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Kartik Aryan, on the other hand, has Freddy and Shehzada.