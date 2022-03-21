If you have been following Kartik Aaryan on social media, then you'd know that the Bollywood actor is on a vacation with his friends in Goa! After winning accolades during the award season for his role as Arjun Pathak in 'Dhamaka', the actor is rewarding himself with a well-deserved break from work. While we all know that Goa is synonymous with beaches, shacks and water adventures, Kartik Aaryan, being a true foodie, made it a point to indulge in yummy foods and drinks on this trip. And, looking at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram and Twitter, it seems like enjoying food was his priority. Take a look:





In his recent Instagram post, Kartik Aaryan has given us a glimpse into his fun-filled weekend! We can see him lounging in the pool with his friends while digging into a juicy burger and some fries. Just looking at how relaxed he was while enjoying that delicious burger made us want to binge on burgers and fries as well! Here's how you can make burgers and fries at home for your indulgence.





Click here for the full recipe of aloo-tikki burger.





Click here for the full recipe of French fries.





But that's not all he did, he was also in a beachy mood and was seen drinking coconut water straight from the coconut on not one but two different occasions. Clearly, it gave off that Kartik Aaryan is a big fan of coconut water!











Kartik Aaryan is indeed a true foodie. Just recently, we caught Kartik Aaryan enjoying a Chinese feast, eating the Indo-Chinese classic combination that we love- chilli chicken and noodles. The actor also likes to celebrate his career success with food; post the release of 'Dhamaka', we could see him indulging in movie-themed coffee and cake.





What do you think about Kartik Aaryan's foodie side? Do tell us in the comments section below!



