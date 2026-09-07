For many Indians, paan is a familiar part of food culture, but for someone trying it for the first time, its look and ingredients can be surprising. A recent video of a Canadian woman trying paan has caught the attention of desis online.





She did not look impressed when she first saw the green betel leaf and wasn't sure about what was inside it. Her reaction became stronger when she saw the filling, which made her feel uncomfortable. Yet, instead of walking away, she decided to give the Indian mouth freshener a try.





At first, she was unsure about how to eat it and wondered if she was “supposed to open and eat the leaf.” Someone behind the camera told her to put the whole paan in her mouth and bite it together.

Also Read: This Simple Paan Trick Can Help Your Idli Batter Be Better In Summer





The man also asked her to smell its aroma, saying it will make her feel fresh. But she was still not convinced by its appearance and said, “It's so concerning, I'm not gonna like this.” Despite her doubts, she decided to try it.





After taking a bite, she spat it out and shook her head, clearly unhappy with the taste. When the man asked her to rate the paan, she made it clear that “If I can give it a negative number, I'll give that. If I give negative 5, it's going negative 10.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Paan is good for health and it's very tasty.”





Another shared, “They will eat animal meat but not an edible leaf.”





“One day she will eat paan every day once she really understands the benefits,” a comment read.





An individual stated, “It is not her cup of Tea dude.”





One more added, “Not the cold paan. Have a fresh one it will be much better.”





Also Read: 5 Exciting New Ways To Enjoy Traditional Paan





An earlier video of a Belgian woman, Alice, trying paan also went viral. At the start, she looks surprised and questions if it is actually meant to be eaten. The video then shows the paan getting prepared with several ingredients. Alice asks about each ingredient and remains unsure if everything is edible.

When she finally takes a bite, her wide eyed reaction shows that the taste surprises her. Unlike the Canadian woman, Alice enjoyed the experience. She describes the paan like a mouth freshener. She then eats it in several bites. Instead of spitting it out, she continues enjoying the different flavours.