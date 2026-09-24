Is hummus just a version of “chole ki chutney”? That's what Instagram is debating. The food comparison has left people laughing out loud and wondering how to best describe other foods.



If you like Middle Eastern cuisine, then hummus needs no introduction. The dip, made from chickpeas and roasted garlic, goes well with foods, from shawarmas to falafels. Several people have their own hummus recipe, adding beetroot, avocados, or even roasted red peppers to it.



You can make hummus by blending boiled chickpeas with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and sesame seeds or tahini. You can add variations such as pumpkin puree, tabasco sauce, or even rosemary to give the dip a unique flavour.



But the comparison to chole (also made from chickpeas) has given people a hilarious term to describe the dish.



Hummus Gets Compared To This Indian Food



The discussion started off when an Instagram handle posted that their househelp calls hummus “chole ki chutney” and guacamole as “avocado ka chokha.”





The account mentioned that the comparisons now live “rent-free” in their head.



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Several people said that the house help was correct in her description. “It makes sense. My previous cook used to call Hummus, arbi choley,” a user wrote.



Another mentioned, “My maid says broccoli is that gobhi which went videsh.”



“One of my colleagues calls mayonnaise anda wala chutney,” an account claimed.



“What is she calling falafel and tzatziki? Curious minds want to know,” a user questioned.



Other accounts also came up with unique food comparisons, calling French fries “aloo bhaji (potato fritters)”, matcha “ghaas ka paani (grass water)”, crepes “meetha (sweet) dosa”, and tacos “masala papad.”



“As long as she is making it, she can call it anything,” a comment read.



One user pointed out that the comparison was not a big deal, as foreigners also translated the names of Indian dishes. “So what, if they can name roti as bread, sabji as curry, and tikki as hash brown potato,” they commented.



As the hilarious debate rages on, what are your thoughts on this food comparison?



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