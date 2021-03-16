Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma has etched a niche for himself with his cricketing prowess. He has been making the headlines and inspiring youth for a while now. However, recently Sharma has been facing criticism on social media for his fitness. Critics are even showing their concerns if his fitness could affect his game. Meanwhile, Sharma was rested for the first two matches of the ongoing Indian-England T20 series. While his absence was felt strongly in the first match, the Indian cricket team vice-captain again faced criticism for eating at the dugout.
In a short video clip that is doing the rounds on Twitter, we could see the camera panning to Sharma sitting at the dugout, amidst a match taking place on the field. The camera captured Rohit hiding behind support stuff and taking a few bites of his snack. Take a look at the video:
Actual reason for Rohit skipping the match.
Vadapav is important ????
pic.twitter.com/xQ4B0bR03t— G O A T ???????? (@GoatHesson) March 14, 2021
The video went viral in no time with Twitterers reacting strongly to it. While some trolled the Indian opener, others were left in splits.
"Don't want to hate him at now...also can't resist laughing," wrote one, while others reacting with 'laugh' emojis in the comments section.
Some Twitter users also came in support of Sharma and wrote, "Stop spreading hate."
Stop spreading hate.— Shashank Balnad Kukkaje???????????????? (@shashank_balnad) March 14, 2021
Let's take a look at some of the comments on Twitter:
Isi vadapav ne hume test series jitaya. Izzat kro— Yash Garg ???????? (@YashGargIND) March 14, 2021
Whn i saw this..
I was sure.. Ye abb meme material banega!..
????????????— Lithops (@_The_Shelbiie_) March 15, 2021
????????????????
When the teacher is in class but u r hungry AF.— Sharma Ji Ka Beta (@darshan_rulz) March 15, 2021
That time hitman was hungry— Ravindra Reddy (@reddyravindra11) March 15, 2021
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.