Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma has etched a niche for himself with his cricketing prowess. He has been making the headlines and inspiring youth for a while now. However, recently Sharma has been facing criticism on social media for his fitness. Critics are even showing their concerns if his fitness could affect his game. Meanwhile, Sharma was rested for the first two matches of the ongoing Indian-England T20 series. While his absence was felt strongly in the first match, the Indian cricket team vice-captain again faced criticism for eating at the dugout.

In a short video clip that is doing the rounds on Twitter, we could see the camera panning to Sharma sitting at the dugout, amidst a match taking place on the field. The camera captured Rohit hiding behind support stuff and taking a few bites of his snack. Take a look at the video:

The video went viral in no time with Twitterers reacting strongly to it. While some trolled the Indian opener, others were left in splits.

"Don't want to hate him at now...also can't resist laughing," wrote one, while others reacting with 'laugh' emojis in the comments section.

Some Twitter users also came in support of Sharma and wrote, "Stop spreading hate."

Let's take a look at some of the comments on Twitter: