In a shocking video that is doing the rounds on social media, it was found that the kabaddi players from Uttar Pradesh are being served food in a toilet. The video was reportedly shot on September 16, during an under-17 state-level kabaddi tournament for girls in Saharanpur. The video instantly went viral, leading to massive outrage. It was a one-minute video, where we could see the players serving themselves rice and vegetables from vessels placed near urinals in a toilet. Next to it, we could also see pooris kept on a piece of paper.





Also Read: Not Again: Ghaziabad Man Spits On Rotis; Arrested After Video Goes Viral





The video, shot by one of the players, further pans on the urinals and wash basins and then zooms on the rice plate kept near the toilet gate. We could then see the players taking the food and leaving the place.

In another video, it is shown that workers picked up utensils and brought them near the swimming pool, where those foods were prepared.





Following the controversy, the Uttar Pradesh government was prompt enough to take an action and suspended Saharanpur Sports Officer Animesh Saxena. Reportedly, Animesh Saxena claimed that the food was kept in the 'changing room' (toilet) because of a "space crunch".





Also Read: Watch: Shocking Video Of Fast Food Worker Being Attacked By 4 Women Customers





According to Akhilesh Singh, District Magistrate, Saharanpur, "There were complaints of bad arrangements. The district sports officer has been suspended. I have ordered an enquiry and the concerned person will submit a report in three days. We will take appropriate action."





The viral video grabbed attention on the internet and people were seen reacting to it strongly. Watch the video in the header section.