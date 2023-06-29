Whenever we food lovers are browsing the internet, recipe videos eventually throng our feed. We come across so many intriguing and new recipes that we would love to experiment with in our own kitchens. However, not all of these recipes are to our liking - there are many questionable creations that leave us thinking about why they were made in the first place. Recently, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared a recipe for steak sandwich that got mixed responses on the internet. However, his classy response to a troll on the recipe left the internet in splits.











The recipe for the steak sandwich was shared on Gordon Ramsay's official YouTube and TikTok channels. "Let's make a steak sandwich Ramsay style. No idiot sandwiches with this recipe! My delicious Steak Sandwich is perfect for summer," he wrote in the caption. In the video, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay first toasted bread in some olive oil. Next, he grilled the steak with some spices such as garlic and parsley and also sliced up some white onions which were added to the same pan. Lastly, a dip was prepared and layered in the sandwich along with the onion slices, glazed steak and rocket leaves.

A number of internet users shared their reactions to the video. Some found it delicious, while others said that it was not up to the mark. A user named @mooqz criticised the recipe in Gordon Ramsay's own characteristic style. "Too much butter, wrong pan used. Didn't cook the steak well enough, poor choice of toppings. You should never smack a steak like that," wrote the user in his comment. But celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shared an even classier response to the user. "Ok Gordon Ramsay," he wrote in the response on TikTok as per LadBible. Take a look:

Photo Credit: TikTok@gordonramsayofficial

What did you think of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay's response? Tell us in the comments.