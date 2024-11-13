Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia married Michaela Tedsen in an intimate and beautiful wedding ceremony on November 5, 2024. The chef recently posted glimpses from the happy wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. The couple tied the knot at the Leeu Estates Hotel in Franschhoek, South Africa. For her big day, Chef Dalmia dressed in a stylish outfit with colourful pants, a beige waistcoat and a black long blazer. Her partner opted for a classic and vibrant red dress paired with shiny red boots.

Chef Dalmia shared heartwarming candid moments from the wedding ceremony on her Instagram handle. In one picture, the couple can be seen showing their inked thumbs, another photo shows an adorable letter for the couple and the final picture shows the newlyweds sharing laughs and celebrating their special day. Chef Dalmia also shared a glimpse of their wedding cake which was decorated with colourful flowers made of whipped cream, a twist from the traditional white wedding cake.

"Mrs and Mrs... 5th November 2024," the chef wrote in the caption along with the hashtag #happiestdayofmylife.



Friends from the food industry congratulated the couple in the comments section

Chef Anahita Dhondy Bhandari wrote, "All heart, many congratulations chef." Chef Ananya Banerjee added, "Heartiest congratulations chef! Much love and best wishes."

"What wonderful news.Congratulations," Chef Suvir Saran chimed in. "Congratulations Chef and Ela, heart is full," another comment read.

Chef Ritu Dalmia is one of India's most celebrated chefs, co-owner of six restaurants in India, three in Milan, Italy and a catering vertical that serves worldwide destinations.