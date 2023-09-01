Who doesn't love piping hot parathas with a cup of kadak chai for breakfast? It doesn't matter if it is winter or summer, it is hard to say no to a wholesome paratha. And there are so many different kinds to choose from! London-based cook Jake Dryan recently took to Instagram by storm with his reel showing the making of a nutritious paratha. Can you guess which one it was? The food content creator is known for his “Indian state series” videos and since last week was what he called “Bihar week,” he decided to try his hand at sattu paratha. Wondering how it turned out? Find out below.

The clip begins with Jake adding ajwain seeds, nigella seeds and salt to the flour before he starts kneading it for the flatbread. Jake prepares fresh sattu at home by grinding roasted chana. Next, he adds chopped garlic, ginger, onion, green chilli, coriander leaves, ground cumin, mustard oil, lemon juice and salt to the sattu. After mixing it all properly, Jake places a portion of the stuffing on the kneaded flour and wraps it completely, so the stuffing doesn't come out while cooking. Once it is sealed properly, he rolls it out and cooks it. Jake Dryan shared the clip along with the Bhojpuri track being played in the background. Watch the full reel here:







The video has received more than 19 million views so far. Many users, including Indians, have lauded his efforts.Read some of the reactions below:





"Every Indian needs this guy as a neighbour (Indians will know why)."

"Man rolls roti with belan better than most of us do."

"I want to eat it right now, looks scrumptious, the music deserves another respect button."

"He made better paratha than my mess food."

"I am from Bihar and you made it perfectly."





Some have requested him to come up with a "litti chokha" video. What did you think of the reel? Let us know in the comments below.





