For more than two decades, Chef Manish Mehrotra has been synonymous with the Indian Accent brand. Under his leadership, the New Delhi restaurant grew to become an iconic establishment that managed to shine a global spotlight on the rich possibilities of Indian cuisine. He also helmed the launch of the acclaimed restaurant, Comorin, as the Culinary Director of EHV International (the parent company behind Indian Accent). In 2024, he stepped down from his role. This was a milestone moment as it ended a 24-year association. Since then, many in the culinary world have waited for his next move. Back then, Chef Manish Mehrotra had revealed that he was not retiring; just taking a much-needed break.





Now, he has announced the launch of his new venture called MMCA (Manish Mehrotra Culinary Arts). It's a personal and ambitious culinary platform that goes beyond a single restaurant. Find out more below:

About Manish Mehrotra Culinary Arts (MMCA)

MMCA was co-founded by Chef Manish Mehrotra, investor Amit Khanna (founder of Amaya Ventures), and Binny Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart). With MMCA, Chef Manish Mehrotra will build new restaurant concepts, launch a catering arm, mentor young talent, and invest in storytelling and research - all while anchoring his work in India's culinary roots and global inspiration. As per reports, MMCA will be a "contemporary culinary platform" that "will craft immersive dining experiences in Indian and Asian cuisines, blending memory, craft, and global inspiration."





The first restaurant is slated to open in New Delhi in late 2025, followed by a catering arm in early 2026. The New Delhi outlet will channel elements of "grain, fire, and comfort" through a modern reinterpretation of Indian kitchens. The catering venture will allow Chef Manish to bring his signature flair to events and communal tables in a different way.





Chef Manish Mehrotra explained, "At its heart, MMCA is about food as a cultural narrative, connecting tradition with the world, and chefs with their craft. It's a return to where it all began - flavour, memories, and the joy of cooking without boundaries." Amit Khanna added, "Backing chef Manish is about more than opening restaurants; it's about giving him the freedom to own his craft and set the stage for future chefs." Thus, MMCA also aims to be a node for research and mentorship.

For those who have been following Chef Manish Mehrotra's journey, the next chapter is finally unfolding.