A Gourmet Experience With Chef Manish Mehrotra That Was Nothing Short Of A Miracle

Highlights Chef Manish Mehrotra played host at the Nature's Miracle Greenhouse

He curated a 5-course gourmet meal that was an absolute treat

All the delights were cooked using fresh products at the Greenhouse

When was the last time you ate veggies and fruits that not only looked fresh but also tasted super-fresh? If it took you a while to think about this, then it's probably time for you to bring in some changes in how you buy your veggies and where you buy them from. Powered by the Dutch farming technology and state-of-the-art greenhouse, Nature's Miracle have come up with a healthier alternative to organic farming in Delhi.





To provide farm to table experience, Celebrity Chef Manish Mehrotra played host at the Nature's Miracle Greenhouse on Friday evening and curated a 5-course gourmet meal that was nothing short of a miracle. Why, you ask? It's because all the delights were cooked using fresh products at the Greenhouse.





The fruits and veggies are grown here in high porosity mediums like coco peat





Without the use of regular soil, delicious fruits and veggies are grown here in high porosity mediums like coco peat. In fully automated temperature-controlled greenhouse, hydroponic vegetables and fruits are given favourable conditions and individual climatic conditions. Hydroponics is a subset of hydro-culture and is a method of growing plants using mineral nutrient solutions in water. Plants are grown with their roots in a highly-absorbent inert medium such as perlite, rockwool and cocopeat as a seed base instead of soil.

Various fruits and vegetables are grown here using this technology





From cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, candy tomatoes, sweet peppers, and to strawberries, various fruits and vegetables are grown here using this technology.





In the event, some scrumptious delights that were prepared using freshly grown ingredients included corn and capsicum shorba, ash roasted sweet potato with strawberries and quinoa, kadhai paneer with sweet pepper smoked coriander, Banaras tamatari with candy tomatoes and namakpara, and curry leaf green peas with pickled chilli and coconut curry. Oh, and what's a good meal without a good dose of desserts? The highlight of the meal was almond kheer that had strawberries and white chocolate sevai. There, we see you slurping already!





Ash roasted sweet potato with strawberries and quinoa was an absolute delight





So give your palate a taste of freshness with these veggies and fruits and get going!









