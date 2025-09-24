Chef Vikas Khanna has become a popular name in the New York culinary scene. The celebrated Indian chef opened his restaurant, Bungalow, in Manhattan in March 2024. It quickly rose to fame, managing to win the hearts of critics and the general public in a short time. But Bungalow is not the only Indian restaurant in New York that foodies need to try, as per Chef Vikas Khanna himself. In a recent interview with 'Eating with Experts', he shared recommendations for other must-visit spots in the city with great Indian food. Find out more below:





Also Read: 'A Shrine For Her': Chef Vikas Khanna Reveals How His Restaurant Is A Tribute To His Late Sister

Indian Restaurants In New York Frequented By Chef Vikas Khanna

Photo Credit: Pexels





1. Dhamaka

Dhamaka is a bold, regional Indian restaurant in Manhattan's Lower East Side, led by chef Chintan Pandya and restaurateur Roni Mazumdar. It highlights provincial, lesser-seen dishes from across India in a creative, unapologetic style.

2. Gup Shup

Gup Shup is a contemporary Indian restaurant in Manhattan, where the menu is curated by Chef Gurpreet Singh. It combines traditional Indian flavours with modern techniques, and also offers a distinctive cocktail program.

3. Angel Indian Restaurant

Angel Indian Restaurant, located in Jackson Heights, Queens, specialises in North Indian and Punjabi cuisine in a casual setting. The kitchen emphasises robust, traditional flavours and a broad mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.

4. Divya's Kitchen

Divya's Kitchen is a plant-based, Ayurvedic-inspired restaurant in Manhattan run by chef Divya Alter. Its dishes are crafted with attention to balance, seasonal ingredients, and principles of wellness from Ayurvedic traditions. Pointing out that it's right opposite Bungalow, Chef Vikas Khanna said that this under-the-radar restaurant has "amazing Indian food." Talking about the chef at its helm, he stated, "More people need to know about the way she cooks, the way she presents the food and how she thinks of food."





Also Read: This South Indian Restaurant Has Been Ranked No. 1 In New York For 2025

Other Restaurants In New York Recommended By Chef Vikas Khanna

In the interview, Chef Vikas Khanna revealed the names of several restaurants that he "goes to all the time." Here are the non-Indian ones:

Veselka: A long-standing East Village Ukrainian diner.

A long-standing East Village Ukrainian diner. Katz Deli: A famous Lower East Side Jewish deli

A famous Lower East Side Jewish deli Le Bernardin: A globally acclaimed restaurant in Midtown led by Chef Eric Ripert. Chef Vikas Khanna called it "his temple."

A globally acclaimed restaurant in Midtown led by Chef Eric Ripert. Chef Vikas Khanna called it "his temple." Le Pavillon: Daniel Boulud's modern French fine dining restaurant in One Vanderbilt

Daniel Boulud's modern French fine dining restaurant in One Vanderbilt Lucien: A bistro in the East Village serving traditional French dishes.

A bistro in the East Village serving traditional French dishes. Lil Frankie's: A casual East Village Italian spot known for its Neapolitan pizzas

A casual East Village Italian spot known for its Neapolitan pizzas Mamoun's: A beloved New York falafel and Middle Eastern street food joint

A beloved New York falafel and Middle Eastern street food joint Russ & Daughters: A century-old New York institution specialising in Jewish offerings.

To read more about Vikas Khanna's restaurant in New York and the inspiration behind it, click here.