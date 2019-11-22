Child Nutrition: Students Who Miss Breakfast May Perform Poorly In Exams

Kids who eat breakfast regularly, may get better grades.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. A nutrient-heavy meal in the morning fuels the body with energy for the rest of the day. But, many of us tend to skip breakfast for the lack of time. Kids, especially, with the early morning start at the school, usually rush out of the home without having proper breakfast. But, if you want your child to excel at studies, it's all the more important to feed them a good, nutritious morning meal. Take your cue from the results of this recent study that claims that students, who don't eat or rarely have breakfast on school days, may score lower grades than those who eat it regularly. So, if you want your children to be good in academics, make sure they have their breakfast as frequently as possible.





Researchers from the University of Leeds studied the relationship between eating breakfast and GCSE performance for secondary school students in the UK. They analysed the data of 294 students from schools and colleges in West Yorkshire in the year 2011. The found that 29 per cent of the students rarely or never had breakfast on school days, 18 per cent had it occasionally, and 53 per cent were quite regular with their breakfast regime.





Students who eat breakfast regularly may perform better in exams

The team also discovered that students who divulged that they rarely ate their morning meal scored an average of 1.20 points lower than those students who consumed breakfast frequently. The findings of the study were published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.





Study lead researcher Katie Adolphus from the University of Leeds in UK, said "Our study suggests that secondary school students are at a disadvantage if they are not getting a morning meal to fuel their brains for the start of the school day. This research suggests that poor nutrition is associated with worse results at school."







