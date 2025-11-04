What if your dinner was served by a martial arts master? At Xiangyang Courtyard in Xiangyang, China, the staff does not just bring food to your table – they bring iconic wuxia (martial arts) characters to life. Inspired by the classic novel The Legend of the Condor Heroes, the restaurant turns dining into a playful mix of food, performance and kung fu-style cooking. The restaurant opened in September this year and has already become a social media sensation. The space is designed like an ancient Chinese garden, complete with traditional decor and daily performances that bring to life the spirit of the famous novel written by the late Louis Cha Leung-yung, better known as Jin Yong.





Also Read: Vlogger Gets Just A Leaf At Michelin-Starred Restaurant, Post Goes Viral





One of the most popular performances features a worker dressed as Huang Rong, the witty and beloved heroine, serving dishes to amused diners. Another, dressed as Mei Chaofeng, kneads dough on-site – a fun nod to Mei's fierce “nine yin skeleton claw,” her deadly martial arts move in the novel.

Also Read: Indian Man Who Once Washed Dishes At This US Chain Restaurant Now Owns All 250 Outlets





The most striking of them all is the chef who plays Ke Zhene, cooking with his eyes closed. In the story, Ke is blind, and his onstage kitchen routine adds an element of performance art to the dining experience.





Performances are part of the restaurant's daily schedule. “We have invited a professional performing troupe to teach our staffers to play wuxia characters. We would like to strengthen our restaurant's wuxia culture feature and improve the customer experience,” said Zhu Xiujun, the restaurant's general manager, as quoted by South China Morning Post.





Every evening at 7 pm, diners can also enjoy a short martial arts-themed show while eating. For many visitors, it is the perfect mix of nostalgia, creativity and fun.





Also Read: Watch: Restaurant In Japan Goes Viral For Serving Authentic Indian Food, Owner Wears Saree Every Day





With food, fantasy and a dash of kung fu, Xiangyang Courtyard proves that dining can be more than just a meal – it can be an experience straight out of a martial arts novel.