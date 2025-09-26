Posts about unexpectedly small portions of food at fine dining restaurants often go viral and ignite discussions on social media. Sometimes, it's not the size itself that raises eyebrows, but the way an ingredient or food item is presented. For instance, a video making the rounds online shows a diner being served a single tiny leaf at an acclaimed restaurant. The post took the internet by storm and sparked a flurry of funny reactions. Many foodies were left scratching their heads at such a "dish" (if it can even be called that)!





The now-viral video was shared by a vlogger called Cait. The text on it read, "Crying because I got served a leaf at a 1-Michelin Star restaurant." Her clip shows a small green leaf kept on a large plate. It is so minuscule that it is hardly noticeable. We see the vlogger eat it and react with a smile. She stated, "Best leaf of my life, I guess." At the end of the video, she revealed that the plate actually contained two leaves, but one of them was for her friend. This didn't seem like much of an improvement, considering the other leaf was equally tiny. Reflecting on her experience, the vlogger noted, "This will never not be funny to me... I laughed so hard until I cried." In the caption, she quoted her friend's take: "If another leaf fell into the plate, I would've just thought it was part of the course."

In the comments, many users asked if the leaf was meant to be a simple palate cleanser or an amuse-bouche of sorts. The vlogger clarified that it was part of the dessert course, from the restaurant's omakase menu.







Although the vlogger didn't reveal the restaurant's name directly, it seemed that many Instagram users were quite familiar with upscale restaurants serving such items. The comments section was filled with sarcastic and hilarious remarks. Some people expressed disbelief, even as they acknowledged that there would have been many more courses in the meal. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"Idk what's funnier: 1 leaf or 2 leaves."





"That was your sign to leaf."





"'We have vegan options': the vegan options:"





"Was the chef an ant?"





"'Of course we have gluten-free options'."





"The amount of leaves increases with the amount of Michelin stars."





"So our ancestors were having the most luxurious meals."





"Does the leaf know it's worth?"





"As a waitress, I would be stressed that the leaf would poof! - Fly or float away when the plate hits the table."





"Maybe you should bite the plate. Leaf is the garnish."

Before this, a viral video about the dining experience at the two Michelin-starred restaurant, Alchemist in Copenhagen, sparked a debate on social media. Many users disliked the conceptualisation and the menu, calling it "pretentious" and "hypocritical". Some people were intrigued by it, but said they were put off by specific courses like the bugs and butterflies. Learn more about the viral video here.