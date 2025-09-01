A celebrity baker in the USA is going viral because of a video showing him "baking in the ocean" with his sister. Justin Ellen's reel has received a lot of interest - and mixed reactions - on social media. It starts with the duo seated on a surfboard bobbing in the water. The sister 'washes' a large mixing bowl in the water below them. Justin then proceeds to fill it up with approximately measured quantities of ingredients. First, he adds a cup of sugar, followed by salted butter. His sister uses a large whisk to combine them thoroughly.





Next, they crack "room temperature" eggs into the large mixing bowl and throw the shells into the ocean. The eggs are whisked into the sugar-butter mixture before Justin adds some of his homemade vanilla bean paste to it. Next, they mix in flour and buttermilk to complete preparing the cake batter. Justin recommends baking the cake at 350 degrees F for around 25 minutes. He jokingly provides the alternative of baking it in the sun for 26 minutes.

The next shot in the video shows us what the baked cake looks like. Justin and his sister are back on the surfboard with it, and they start heaping loads of buttercream on top. They add a second cake layer on top, followed by another generous round of frosting. That's not all. Justin evens out the buttercream to give the cake a finished look before decorating it with a piping bag and gold garnishes. Finally, they add a range of colourful seashells around the cake. Watch the complete viral video below:

The viral video is edited in between takes since all the ingredients are clearly not stored on the surfboard. Nevertheless, this didn't deter people from being fascinated by the idea (or criticising it). Several users were concerned about the duo possibly littering the ocean. But Justin clarified in the comments that they only threw eggshells in water as they considered it "safe for the ocean." He also stated, "If you pay close attention, there's always a bag behind me or we are close to shore which is where all of our stuff is."





Read some of the comments from Instagram users below:





"It looks beautiful and delicious."





"This is so unhinged & hilarious!"





"Gotta get that ocean flavour in."





"Can we talk about how the ingredients were transported and stored on a tiny surfboard? Even if it's fake, how many edits?"





"Y'all out here playing with food. Cute cake tho!"





"I had a nightmare about this once."





"Wait, so you 'cleaned' your bowl with water from the sea in New York?"

Before this, a video showing a vlogger making a cucumber salad while treading water in a lake took social media by storm. Read the full viral story here.