A wife's snack prank on her husband is taking social media by storm. Rather than her action, it is her husband's response that has got many people talking. The now-viral video was posted by Sheena Melwani. The clip begins with her seated on a couch and calling up her husband on his phone. The ringtone rings from another room, and we hear him off-camera saying that he's pausing whatever they were watching. As he gets up to take the call, Sheena mischievously laughs at the camera.

Also Read: Woman Pranks Father With Hyper-Realistic Slipper Cake. Watch His Reaction





Her husband picks up the call, and she tells him, "Can you bring chips when you come back?" He starts laughing at what she has done. "You called me in the kitchen to bring you chips?" he says, as realisation dawns. He calls her prank "Brilliant" and agrees to bring the snack to her. "When you lose, you lose. You take it like a champ." Sheena continues grinning. Still in the other room, her husband asks her, What chips do you want? How many do you want? I'll go to the grocery store barefoot, even. This is the smartest thing you've ever come up with. This is amazing. I'm cooking lunch and dinner for tomorrow!" Sheena laughs at his words. Check out the viral video below:

Also Read: Wife Keeps Serving Pink-Coloured Foods To Husband. Then This Happened





Here's how Instagram users reacted in the comments section:





"Green flags and hearts for this guy!!"





"How did his reaction end up being funnier than the actual prank?"





"Lmao so impressed he assigned himself house chores for the next few days."





"He was so impressed, he's going to be using that trick on the kids all the time now."





"OMG I wasn't expecting his response to be even better."





"Love a man who gives credit where credit is due!!"





"The best possible response. He took it like a champ."





"Love how he embraces his defeat."





"'I'll go to the grocery store barefoot even.'- Gets me."





"His reaction was awesome!! Love the positivity and lightheartedness."





"If nobody is going to comment on how he has the original theme from Hockey Night in Canada as a ringtone. That is an absolute elbows-up win."





Before this, another video showing a wife playing a food-related prank on her husband went viral. In the clip, she pretends to eat sand from a bucket at the beach while seated next to her spouse. Click here to read the full story and find out what she was actually consuming.



