In a country where cacao grows under its own sun-soaked canopy, why are Indian chocolate lovers still reaching out for foreign bars? That's the question posed by Sharon Terenzi, a professional chocolate blogger, taster, writer and consultant. She shared a video on Instagram that left chocolate lovers reflecting deeply on the treats they have been indulging in for so long.

In the video, Sharon Terenzi explains: “Here is the sad, sad reality about Indian chocolate. India is one of the very few countries in the world that can make its own chocolate from scratch with the cacao that grows directly in the country, especially in the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Because of this, there are many crop-to-bar chocolate makers who are also cacao farmers and agronomists, producing exceptionally high-quality chocolate that is internationally recognised and awarded.”

But here comes the sad part, according to the chocolate blogger: “The most popular chocolate brands in India are not the ones made in India. It's Cadbury, it's Nestlé, it's Godiva, it's Ferrero. Indians consume more foreign chocolate that is mass-produced, unethical and low-quality than the amazing chocolate made right in their own country. Isn't that absurd?” A Chocolate Renaissance Is Happening Right Here In India Luckily, things are changing. She continued, “Now there's an entire festival called the Indian Craft Chocolate Festival, by the way, happening in two weeks in Bangalore. It brings together all the best local brands for you to taste, enjoy, talk to and learn from for three days straight. I'm sure it's going to be the best chance for Indian chocolate lovers to finally discover that their local chocolate is far better than the inferior foreign chocolate they've always glorified.” She also shared her excitement about attending the festival. Speaking further about Indian craft chocolate, which is grown and crafted with care in the country, she wrote in the caption: “Speciality cacao varieties have been planted. Fermentation systems are being refined. Aspiring chocolate makers are rolling up their sleeves, while established ones are becoming more popular. A local community of craft chocolate aficionados is blooming. The word about Indian craft chocolate is spreading all around the world, and the Indian Craft & Cacao Chocolate Festival is going to shine a light on everything that is happening.” More About the Indian Craft & Cacao Chocolate Festival “On December 5, 6 and 7 in Bangalore, you can join the Indian chocolate renaissance and immerse yourself in a vortex of chocolate knowledge, innovation and myth-busting about all things cacao,” she added. She then gave a shout-out to some of the exceptional craft bean-to-bar chocolate brands that will be exhibiting at the Indian Craft Chocolate Festival. These include Manam Chocolate, PASCATI Artisan Chocolate, Bon Fiction, Subko Cacao, Mason & Co., Paul and Mike, and Darkins Chocolate. “Imagine tasting the best chocolate in the country, gathered in a single room, attending more than ten interactive workshops, supporting local cacao growers and chocolate artisans, and enjoying three days of pure fun,” she concluded. Watch the full video here:

The video garnered much attention among chocolate lovers on the internet.

One user said, “It's not absurd at all because mass-produced brands are cheaper.”

Another shared, “Many have pointed out the price difference issue, which is correct. Mason & Co makes excellent, excellent chocolate, but at Rs 300–400 for a 200g bar - seriously, even those who can afford it won't buy much of it.”

A third added, “India is definitely ready to make these changes! See you at the festival.”

Someone else mentioned, “Guilty, been on Lindt 85 for seven years… would love to shift to an Indian high-quality dark chocolate!”

Meanwhile, another person noted, “India's climate isn't ideal for growing high-quality cocoa. Cocoa needs stable temperatures, plenty of rain and specific soil, which most of India doesn't have. That's why local chocolate often falls short compared to international ones (even the cheap ones). It's like cheese… India's climate doesn't support ageing fine cheese, so we don't get the same quality as places like France or Switzerland.”

So, are you thinking about breaking up with foreign chocolate brands? Do let us know in the comments section.