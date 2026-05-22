Imagine landing at an airport and getting a hot cup of tea for just Rs 10. Until not too long ago, this was a dream. But now, UDAN Yatri Cafes at Indian airports are turning it into reality. Now, Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport has one too. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently inaugurated the UDAN Yatri Cafe and was seen enjoying a Rs 10 chai himself.

Soon after inaugurating the cafe, the minister shared photos of himself at the new outlet. He posted on X, "Had a Rs 10 chai at the newly inaugurated UDAN Yatri Cafe at Ranchi Airport. With this, India now has 25 UDAN Yatri Cafes, making airport refreshments more affordable and passenger friendly."

What Is The UDAN Yatri Cafe?

If you walk into an airport hungry or tired, hoping for a quick snack or tea, the skyrocketed prices make you pause. Anyone who has taken a flight has faced this problem. Now, UDAN Yatri Cafe is trying to solve this. With Ranchi's new launch, India now has 25 UDAN Yatri Cafes operating across airports.





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The cafe is part of the government's larger UDAN scheme, which stands for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik. The entire purpose of UDAN is to make flying accessible to ordinary Indians by improving regional air connectivity and reducing travel barriers. Instead of expensive menus, the cafe lets travellers enjoy affordable tea, coffee, snacks, and refreshments without feeling like they are paying luxury prices.





On December 19, 2024, the nation's first UDAN Yatri Cafe was opened at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, and gradually, more outlets opened at other airports across India. At all their outlets, the menu typically includes water, tea, coffee, and regional snacks. Items like tea and bottles water are available at Rs 10, and coffee, samosas, and other snacks cost Rs 20.