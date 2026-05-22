A simple plate of bhel puri has unexpectedly sparked a serious online debate about privacy and hygiene in India. One viral post on X showed the snack being served in something no one expected: a bank statement. The post, shared by internet user Sudhanshu Ambhore, showed a Rs 20 bhel puri served in a paper cone. But this wasn't a random piece of paper, but one made from a two-page Union Bank of India account statement with visible personal details printed on it.

Man Served Bhel Puri In 'Bank Statement Paper Cone'

Sudhanshu Ambhore shared the picture of the bhel puri cone and wrote that he had bought a Rs 20 bhel from a street vendor. Soon, he realised that it was wrapped in someone's bank statement, with the account holder's name, account number and transaction details all visible.

He wrote, "Privacy is seriously a joke in India."





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Internet Points Out Privacy And Hygiene Risks

The post struck a chord almost instantly, not just because of privacy concerns but also because it raised hygiene concerns about street food. For many people online, the bigger shock was not just that confidential banking information was casually floating around in public, but that food was being served on discarded printed paper coated with ink.





Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, and many did not hold back.





One person wrote, "Privacy is a joke, and so is hygiene - imagine where all those sheets of paper would've been before they became a container for your snack? Maybe bought by a raddi wala and kept in some dusty corner where mice might have crawled over it. Throw it."





Another user pointed to the health risks of direct food contact with printed paper, saying, "More dangerous is you eating from garbage paper with that ink." One added bluntly, "Means they served you in a paper which was disposed of as garbage."





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Some comments were even more alarming. One user revealed they had once seen bhel wrapped in someone's medical records. Another warned, "Just be mindful that the printing ink is carcinogenic and can cause cancer."





Others tried to look at the issue from a practical angle. Noting that the real fault may lie with the original owner of the statement, one commenter wrote, "We have to be extra cautious and tear such documents before throwing them as trash."





Careless disposal habits, weak privacy awareness, and unsafe food-serving practices are something many Indians encounter every day.