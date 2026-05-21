Somewhere between May and June, every Indian household reaches its breaking point with the heat. The ceiling fan is on full blast, the curtains are drawn, and yet somehow nothing helps. This is when a tall glass of something cold, fragrant and actually good for you sounds less like a luxury and more like a necessity. Iced tea is that thing. Not the bottled kind from the convenience store, but the kind you brew at home, with proper tea, fresh fruit, herbs from your kitchen, and a bit of patience. It is cheaper, healthier, and honestly far more satisfying. Here are five recipes to get you started.

A Quick Note Before You Brew

Two things matter most with homemade iced tea. First, always brew your tea slightly stronger than you normally would because the ice will dilute it significantly once poured. A general rule: use one and a half times the tea you would for a hot cup. Second, never pour hot tea directly over ice as it will turn cloudy and a little bitter. Let it cool to room temperature first, then add ice. With those two basics sorted, you are ready.





Also Read: International Tea Day: Where And How Tea Was Discovered 5000 Years Ago

Here Are 5 Must-Try Ice Tea Recipes

1. Classic Lemon Honey Iced Tea

Let us start simple. If you have never made iced tea at home before, this is the one to begin with. It uses Darjeeling or Assam black tea, both of which are genuinely excellent for cold brewing, and honey instead of refined sugar, which gives it a slightly floral depth that plain sugar simply cannot match. This is the version you make on a Sunday afternoon and keep in the fridge for the week.





What you need (serves 2):

2 teaspoons of good-quality black tea (Darjeeling or Assam loose leaf, or 2 tea bags), 500 ml water, 2 tablespoons honey, juice of one lemon, 6 to 8 fresh mint leaves, ice cubes, and lemon slices to garnish.





How to make it:





Bring the water to a boil and let it cool for about 30 seconds, to roughly 90°C. Add the tea and steep for 3 to 4 minutes. Do not go longer than this or the tea will turn bitter, which is the most common mistake people make. Strain the tea into a jug, stir in the honey while it is still warm so it dissolves properly, and then let it cool completely at room temperature. Once cooled, add the lemon juice and mint leaves. Give it a gentle stir, then refrigerate for at least an hour before serving. Pour over ice, garnish with a lemon slice, and serve cold.





A tip: For a more layered flavour, try adding a small piece of ginger while the tea steeps. Ginger and lemon together in summer is basically medicinal.

2. Raw Mango Iced Tea (Aam Panna Chai)

This one is a love letter to the Indian summer. Raw mango, known as kaccha aam, is everywhere between April and June, and it is criminally underused outside of aam panna and pickles. Here it meets black tea in what turns out to be a genuinely inspired combination: the tartness of raw mango, the earthiness of tea, a little roasted cumin for that familiar Indian kick, and black salt to round everything out. It is tangy, cooling and completely addictive.





What you need (serves 2):

1 medium raw mango, 2 teaspoons black tea or 2 tea bags, 500 ml water, 2 tablespoons sugar or jaggery (adjust to taste), a pinch of roasted cumin powder, a pinch of black salt (kala namak), fresh mint, and ice.





How to make it:





Wash and roughly chop the raw mango, skin included. Pressure cook or boil it with about 200 ml of water until completely soft, around 2 to 3 whistles or 10 minutes on the hob. Let it cool, then scoop out the pulp and blend it smooth with the cooking water. Strain through a sieve and set aside. Separately, brew your black tea in the remaining 300 ml of water for 3 to 4 minutes, then let it cool. Once both are at room temperature, combine the mango pulp and tea in a jug, add sugar or jaggery, roasted cumin and black salt. Stir well and taste. Adjust sweetness and salt as needed. Refrigerate for at least an hour. Serve over ice with fresh mint.





A tip: Jaggery works beautifully here instead of sugar. It adds a slight molasses note that makes the whole thing feel more rounded and a little more desi.

3. Mint and Green Tea Cooler

If you are watching your caffeine intake or simply want something lighter, green tea iced with fresh mint is the answer. Green tea on its own can taste a little grassy if brewed wrong, but with mint and a touch of lemon, it becomes something genuinely lovely. It is also one of the lowest-calorie options on this list, which never hurts in the middle of a sweaty Indian summer.





What you need (serves 2):

2 teaspoons green tea leaves or 2 green tea bags, 500 ml water, a large handful of fresh mint leaves (at least 10 to 12), juice of half a lemon, 1 to 2 teaspoons honey, and ice.





How to make it:





This one requires a little more care. Green tea is delicate and hates boiling water, which turns it bitter almost immediately. Heat your water to about 75 to 80°C, which means bringing it to a boil and then letting it sit for 3 to 4 minutes before adding the tea. Steep for just 2 minutes, not a second more. Strain immediately, add the honey while warm, and then drop in the fresh mint leaves. Let the whole thing steep together as it cools, which allows the mint to infuse gradually. Once cooled, add lemon juice, taste and adjust. Refrigerate until cold, then serve over ice.





A tip: Bruise the mint leaves gently between your palms before adding them. This releases the oils and gives you a much more pronounced mint flavour without having to add more leaves.





Also Read: Heatstroke Alert: Ministry Of AYUSH Shares Foods, Drinks And Habits To Prevent It

4. Peach and Ginger Iced Tea

Peaches have a short but glorious window in India, mostly available from May through July in the northern plains and hill regions. If you can get your hands on ripe, fragrant peaches, this recipe is absolutely worth making. The combination of peach, black tea and fresh ginger is warm and summery at the same time, and the colour alone, a deep amber with hints of gold, makes it look far more impressive than the effort involved.





What you need (serves 2):

2 ripe peaches, 2 teaspoons black tea or 2 tea bags, 500 ml water, a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger (sliced thin), 2 tablespoons sugar (or to taste), juice of half a lemon, and ice.





How to make it:





Slice the peaches and put them in a small saucepan with the sugar and 100 ml of water. Cook on medium heat for about 8 to 10 minutes, until the peaches are soft and the liquid has thickened into a light syrup. Mash the peaches into the syrup, then strain through a sieve, pressing the pulp to extract as much liquid as possible. Set the peach syrup aside. Brew your black tea with the sliced ginger in 400 ml of water for 3 to 4 minutes, then strain and cool. Once both are at room temperature, combine the peach syrup and ginger tea in a jug, add lemon juice and stir. Taste and adjust sweetness. Refrigerate until cold and serve over ice.





A tip: If fresh peaches are not available, tinned peaches in juice (not syrup) work reasonably well. Drain the juice, use the fruit to make the syrup, and reduce the added sugar accordingly.

5. Blue Pea Flower and Lemon Iced Tea

This drink is stunning and delicious. Blue pea flowers, or aparajita, are found in India at spice shops, herbal stores, and online. They brew into a vivid indigo liquid that turns purple and pink with acidity, like lemon juice. Naturally dramatic, it requires no effort to serve at home. The mild, slightly earthy flavour is enhanced with lemon and honey. Caffeine-free, it's perfect for evenings or children.





What you need (serves 2):

2 tablespoons dried blue pea flowers (about 15 to 20 flowers), 500 ml water, juice of one lemon, 2 tablespoons honey, fresh mint, ice, and lemon slices to garnish.





How to make it:





Bring the water to a boil and remove from the heat. Add the blue pea flowers and steep for 5 to 7 minutes until the water is a deep indigo. Strain out the flowers and stir in the honey while the liquid is still warm. Let it cool completely. Refrigerate for at least an hour. When ready to serve, fill glasses with ice and pour in the blue tea, which will be a beautiful deep blue or purple. Then, just before serving, squeeze fresh lemon juice into each glass and watch it transform to a vivid magenta or pink right in front of you. Add a mint sprig and lemon slice, and serve immediately.





A tip: For an extra flourish, pour the blue tea over ice first and then add a small amount of lemon juice very slowly along the side of the glass. This creates a gradient effect, deep blue at the top fading to pink at the bottom, that looks genuinely impressive with very little effort.





Also Read: This Nepali Chukani Will Add A Tangy Twist To Your Meal

Keeping It All Iced

All five teas keep well in the fridge for two to three days in a sealed container, with flavours improving overnight. For gatherings, scale up the quantities and brew in a larger pot. Blue pea flower tea is a conversation starter at parties, while lemon honey and green mint are practical for everyday summer use. India's deep connection with tea extends to summer, with cold, inventive versions. These five recipes are a great starting point, but feel free to create your own.