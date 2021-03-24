Opening a bag of snack is always exciting; we always hope to find some interesting surprises inside. Whether it's a mini toy or a candy, we are always happy to find these tit-bits inside our snack, even if they are not useful. But this man was in for a huge shock when he found insects and animal parts inside the chips. Writer, comedian and a father, Jensen Karp, shared a picture of the contaminated cereal on Twitter and in no time, it went viral.

Writer Jensen Karp shared a photo of the contents of his Cinnamon Toast Crunch pack on Twitter, which had two unusual objects amid the cereal having a striking resemblance to shrimp tails. He tagged the official account of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, writing, Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit).

The horror for Jensen Karp didn't end here. On further digging into the pack of chips, he also found some cereals with black spots that he thought might be "maggots or bugs."

The brand responded with an apology, saying, "We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it - but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We'll need further details to research."

Jensen Karp posted back a hilarious tweet with a picture of shrimp and wrote, "Ok, I have sent you a DM. Fair warning, I look different since eating your cereal today."

The viral Twitter thread has garnered 125.9k likes, 21k re-shares and more than 4k comments so far.

Many people took this as an opportunity to share similar incidents that they experienced with packaged foods.

Take a look at some of tweets:

