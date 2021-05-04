Most coffee-lovers are sticklers when it comes to how their version of the beverage is made. And while this may not always be a problem, sometimes your complicated coffee order can make those preparing the coffee want to just quit their job. This is just what happened to a barista named Josie who shared his ordeal of having to prepare an extremely complicated coffee order with his Twitter followers. Sharing a photo of the coffee and the specifications that the customer had asked for, the Starbucks employee wrote, "On today's episode of why I wanna quit my job." The order was placed by a customer named Edward. Take a look:

The Venti Caramel Crunch Frappe in question was double blended with five bananas, extra caramel drip, extra whip, extra ice, extra cinnamon dolce topping, extra caramel crunch, seven pumps of dark caramel sauce, seven counts of frappe roast coffee, one pump honey blended and heavy cream, among other ingredients. Whew!

The man's work predicament gave rise to some hilarious banter on the social media platform. Reacting to the post, several other baristas shared the most difficult orders that they have had to prepare. One user claimed that they had it worse than Josie. Victoria wrote, " I raise you this."

Many felt sympathetic towards the efforts that went into making these elaborate orders. Sharing a photo of an order, a user named Brooke said, " I order this via mobile and avoid eye contact when I pick it up because I hate inconveniencing the barista; these types of people are monsters."

Seconding this, one comment read, "Idk how people like this aren't embarrassed to inconvenience the worker taking their order. I feel bad even asking for straws." Many also felt that the order was made to annoy Josie. Poking fun at how many ingredients went into one coffee, one user wrote, "'I didn't eat anything today omg I only had an iced coffee.'" Pointing to the enormous intake of sugar, a user, Titus said, " Diabetes in a cup." "The calories in this probably equals my daily intake," read another comment.

That's some coffee, isn't it? Tell us what you think of this elaborate drink recipe.