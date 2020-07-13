Starbucks Indias CEO Reveals Masterplan To Adapt To The #NewNormal, Value Offers And More!

Highlights Starbucks is a popular coffee place and food outlet

In the post COVID world there is increased focus on social distancing

Starbucks CEO revealed the company's new strategies

For the longest time, Starbucks has been a go-to favourite for socialising and unwinding over a cup of coffee and tasty nibbles and snacks. With the global pandemic upon us and increased focus on social distancing – the coffee giant has had to revise a few strategies too. Tata Starbucks CEO, Navin Gurnaney, shared with us the plan to tackle the challenges that lie in the post-COVID world. From contact-less delivery to digital solutions and value offers, here's what all is in store for Starbucks fans.





(Also Read: 8 Best Coffee Recipes | Easy Coffee Recipes)





1. Starbucks has been a hub for socializing – how do you plan to reinvent and adapt to the #newnormal?





We will continue to evolve the Starbucks experience in the coming times keeping the health and safety of our customers and partners (employees) as a priority.





Going forward and adapting to the new normal, there is an increased focus on digital solutions like digital payments and transacting through a specially designed mobile app. We are also looking forward to introducing the feature on our app which will allow customers to order beverages on their mobile and pick them up from the store, hence eliminating queues inside the store.





Another initiative to promote Contactless Ordering is ordering through a QR code which is placed outside the store. Customers can directly scan the QR code and place their orders. We have also contactless ordering where customers can order ahead through WhatsApp at a nearby store and pick the beverage. These measures are introduced to adhere to social distancing protocols.

We love to welcome our customers to our stores and serve them our best coffee experiences. We are presently seeing a positive response from customers using our kerbside takeaway & delivery services and we are also slowly reopening our dine-in services with world-class safety protocols in place.





2. What is so special about these 1-litre value packs you have launched recently?





This is an exciting innovation and aligns closely with the rapidly evolving preferences of our customers. Throughout the lockdown, our customers have been longing for their favourite Starbucks experiences and with this exciting new range, we are bringing to them new handcrafted and freshly brewed 1-litre beverages, which they get to enjoy with their families, in the comfort of their own homes.





The available variants are – Vanilla Latte, Signature Chocolate, Green Tea Latte, Ice Shaken Hibiscus and Lemonade, Cold Brew, Vietnamese Cold Brew, and Vegan Cold Brew.





Each bottle serves 4-5 cups and prices start from INR 550. The beverages are handcrafted in the store based on the order and are sealed right in front of our customers into bottles to ensure freshness and personalization of their favourite Starbucks beverage.





3. Are you focusing on expanding the Starbucks delivery menu in the coming future?





Yes, of course. Our latest seasonal beverage portfolio comprises of an array of wholesome and handcrafted beverages created with love and careful selection of finest quality ingredients. Some of our current launches include ‘The Honey Turmeric Latte', an all-new soy-based vegan variant of the popular cold brew, ‘Vegan Cold Brew' and three refreshing fruit-based smoothie blends – Blueberry, Raspberry and Kiwi.











4. Some strategies you have adopted to COVID-proof Starbucks outlets for future?





The health and safety of our customers and partners have always been our priority as we tide through these difficult times. We want to make Starbucks a safe place for everyone.To ensure the safety of our community, we have introduced a host of measures inside our stores such as mandatory temperature checks, facial coverings and use of hand sanitisers for customers, partners and delivery personnel. Elevated cleaning and sanitising protocols with all surfaces being sanitised every thirty minutes. Moreover, there will be designated waiting areas and social distancing markers for customers. Tables and seating will be marked to help customers maintain social distancing. Dine-in customers have been requested to dispose of their disposable masks or gloves in the dedicated trash bin provided at the entrance rather than leaving them on tables. Contactless delivery and kerbside takeaway options are also available in select areas.





All these measures are initiated to engage with our community in meaningful ways and to create a Starbucks environment that is safe for all our partners, customers, and communities.







