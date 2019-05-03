Starbucks Introduces Colour-Changing Cups: 'Obsessed', Says Twitter

Highlights Starbucks launched the colour-changing cups in several outlets of U.S.

These cups change colour as soon as you add some ice inside them

Most of these cups were sold out within hours of its launch

Starbucks is making waves on social media again and this time it is not for any of their exquisite drinks. The coffee giant recently launched colour changing cups that have become instant rage on social media. These cups are reusable. Interestingly, Starbucks has also done away with plastic straws across all their global outlets. Their eco-friendly move was also very well-received by many on social media last year.





Starbucks launched the colour-changing cups in several outlets of U.S. and Canada on April 29. Starbucks began selling a set of five, colour-changing tumblers. These cups change colour as soon as you add some ice or cold liquid inside. Coral red, yellow, rose pink, cobalt blue, and tangerine, are some of the fun poppy colours you get to see on the icy-cup. Most of these cups were sold out within hours of its launch. But the coffee chain is planning to restock their shelves with these cups soon. These rainbow-coloured reusable cups are also available on several websites.





The Instagram-worthy tumblers have become a social media sensation with reactions pouring in from different parts of the world. Many are demanding the cups to be launched in their country too. How long will it take for the cups to debut in India is still unknown (we really hope, it happens soon!).





Until then you can enjoy the reactions on these cups. These dazzling cups have evoked a range of emotions on social media. We picked some of our favourite tweets. Have a look.





Bought more reusable Starbucks cups.. cause I have a sad obsession BUT THEY CHANGE COLOUR when it's cold so like hi



I called 3 different Starbucks asking if they have those colour changing cups and all 3 stores are sold out of them????



Hi @Starbucks we NEED MORE colour changing reusable cups.....trying to save the turtles & fishys thanks



@StarbucksUK are Starbucks UK going to get the awesome colour changing cups or is it going to be US only?



