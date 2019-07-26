Consuming 60 Gms Of Nuts May Improve Sexual Desire And Quality Of Orgasm: Study

Nuts may help improve your sex life, a new study has indicated

Nuts have been hailed as healthy snacking foods for quite some time now. From regulating weight to boosting energy and brain power and even boosting mood, nuts have been credited with improving our health in numerous ways. Nuts are rich in protein, fibre and a number of essential vitamins and minerals. Now a new study has linked consumption of nuts with sexual desire and even quality of orgasms. The study said that consuming 60 gram portions of nuts may improve sexual functions like boosting libido and orgasm quality. The study may help health professionals devise dietary interventions of sexual problems like erectile dysfunction and lack of sexual desire.





The study titled, "Effect of Nut Consumption on Erectile and Sexual Function in Healthy Males: A Secondary Outcome Analysis of the FERTINUTS Randomized Controlled Trial" was published in the journal Nutrients. The study was conducted on 83 individuals who were following a poor-quality western diet, which is low in fresh fruits and vegetables. One group of participants were asked to follow the normal western diet for a period of 14 weeks, while the other group complimented their western diet with three types of nuts including almonds, hazelnuts and walnuts. The participants who consumed the nuts were in the fixed portion of 60 grams and the end of the period, each of these participants was asked to fill out a questionnaire known as the IIEF-15, which contained 15 questions on sexual function.





The study was conducted by researchers at the Univesity of Utah, along with those from Rovira i Virgili University and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV) in Spain. Although the researchers found that sexual desire and orgasm quality improved, they also said that further studies are required to further ascertain the role of nuts in improving sexual function. The study concluded by saying, "In conclusion, our study suggests that compliance with a healthy diet supplemented with mixed nuts may help to improve erectile and sexual desire. Large studies are warranted in the future to confirm these results and elucidate possible mechanisms implicated on these benefits."