Consuming Proteins Before Bed May Be Better Than Ice Bath For Repairing, Building Muscles: Study

The research experts suggest that ice bath may decrease the generation of protein in muscles.

If you're into intense body workouts, you are likely to experience muscle health issues. In order to repair and build muscles, a lot of people, including athletes, are known for using ice baths after workout and exercise. However, according to a recent study, published in the Journal of Physiology, rather going for ice bath, people can opt to consume protein before bed, drink plenty of water, take enough sleep, rest and get mild massage as they are essential components for muscles building. The research experts suggest that ice bath may decrease the generation of protein in muscles.





"Yes taking ice bath has certain rejuvenating and refreshing properties, which may help one to be active, but is not a proven fact that it will certainly help in muscle building as science behind such conclusions is not robust," Gaurav Rathore, Associate Director, Department of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Jaypee Hospital in Noida, told IANS.





"At the same time it can bot be recommended to general public as our athletes have very controlled and disciplined environment, hence in certain conditions they come up with their own idea of fitness," Rathore added.







"The idea behind using ice baths is to reduce the inflammation and not for repairing or building the muscles. The purpose of the ice baths is to decrease the swelling after acute pain," Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi told IANS.

"But there's no impact of ice baths on the generation of new proteins in the muscles," Gulati said. Gulati added that alternatives ice baths can be physiotherapy and strengthening exercise.







