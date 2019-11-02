High-Protein Diet: This Healthy Rajma Chaat Packs In A Protein Punch With Delicious Flavours

High-Protein Diet: This stellar protein-rich recipe packs in a punch of protein.

High-Protein Diet: With constantly changing lifestyle patterns and growing availability of junk foods, obesity has taken a toll on the health of many across the globe. At the same time, many foods are doing the rounds in the health and nutrition circuit that claim to help you shed extra kilos. Most of these foods are dense in protein content as this macronutrient helps induce a feeling of satiety, which further prevents one from bingeing on fattening and calorie-laden foods. While there are enough animal-based protein sources out there, vegetarians often struggle to get their fill of protein. If you happen to be one of them, we're here to provide you with a stellar protein-rich recipe that packs in a punch of protein along with a burst of flavours.





We're talking about rajma chaat. Your very favourite rajma can now be turned into a delectable yet healthy chaat.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Rajma Chaat At Home:

Ingredients:

Boiled Rajma - 2 cups

Capsicum - 1

Onion - 1

Tomato - 1

Broccoli Floret - half a cup

Chaat Masala - 1 tsp

Roasted Chana - half a cup

Ghee - 1 tsp

Lemon Juice - 1 tsp





Method:





Take a chopping board and finely chop onion, tomato and capsicum.

Add ghee in a pan and bring it to medium flame. Once the oil is sufficiently hot, add broccoli florets and saute them for a while. Once they are soft yet crisp, turn off the flame. This will take about 3-4 minutes.

Take a wide bowl and add boiled rajma to it. Transfer all the chopped veggies to the bowl along with sauteed broccoli, roasted chana and chaat masala.

Mix all the ingredients well and drizzle lemon juice over them. Rajma chaat is ready to be served and savoured.





Note: When it comes to veggies, you can always customise this recipe as per your liking and preference. Just make sure that you're not adding any extra topping like mayonnaise or cream, which would only contribute to the calorie load of your chaat.





The addition of roasted chana increases the protein value of the chaat. So, think no further and prepare for yourself this healthy chaat, which is a perfect package of both taste and health. If you know of more such protein-rich recipes, do write to us in the comments section below.







