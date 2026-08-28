Let us all collectively agree that pizza is one of the most popular comfort foods out there. Whether we want to sit at home and binge-watch a series, head out for a cafe date or even indulge in a fine-dining experience at a luxurious restaurant, pizza can be our perfect companion at all times. Not to forget, it is an incredibly versatile delight that never ceases to surprise us with its flavours, combinations and culinary brilliance. We all know that pizza originated in Naples, Italy, having read or heard about it at some point in our lives. But have you ever wondered what pizza looks like, or how much it costs, in the very country where it originated?





Social media content creator Sarah Kale recently shared a video on Instagram showing glimpses of her visit to Naples, where she tried a pocket pizza that has been creating quite a buzz online. And she seemed very happy with the experience. What caught our attention, however, was the price. The pizza cost her just 1.5 euros (approximately Rs 170). Can you believe it?

Also Read:The Pizza Revolution: the Staples From Naples

In the video, she said, “Imagine 1.5 euros pizza where it is originated. Guys, I travelled all the way to Naples to try this pocket pizza which has great hype on the internet. Such a cheese-loaded pizza in 1.5 euros. It's unbelievable and worth the hype.”





The video offers glimpses of culinary experts preparing the pizza, while Sarah can be seen taking a bite of the freshly made delight, making us slurp. The pizza appears to be generously sized, with the chefs folding it into a pocket-like triangular shape before serving.





The comments section is filled with people reacting to the video. Pizza lovers and food lovers have been commenting hearts and appreciating the video.





Take a look at the video:

Someone wrote, “So tempting.”





Also Read:Deep-Fried Pizza - Just Like They Make it in Naples





A user mentioned, “Mujhe bhi Italy aanaa hai (I also wish to come to Italy)”





“It was 6 euros each when I was there 4 weeks ago,” another user stated.





A comment read, “What's your true opinion on it after tasting it?”





“Oh My Goodness,” commented a user.





What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments below.