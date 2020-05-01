Coronavirus: Top 11 Popular Food Myths Around The Disease Busted

Coronavirus: Popular food myths and alternative cures get busted.

Highlights Coronavirus has become a global epidemic across many countries

There are common food misconceptions and myths around Covid-19

Here is a fact check on a few such myths

Novel Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on planet Earth, with several countries greatly affected by the pandemic. Since the crisis is unprecedented and new to humankind, there has also been a rise of rapid spread of misinformation along with it. There are many alternative cures and preventive measures doing the rounds on the internet. While some home remedies claim that they can cure people infected by the virus, other suggest that they will help avoid the virus in the first place. A fact check reveals that most of them are untrue, as clarified by certified health organisations such as the World Health Organisation, the Press Information Bureau and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. People are also saying that the virus spreads through various food items, which is a complete myth.





Here Are The 11 Popular Food Myths Around Coronavirus Busted:

1. Myth: Eating frozen foods such as ice-cream spreads the Coronavirus.





Fact Check: False. There is no scientific evidence that hygienically made frozen foods and ice-cream spreads the Coronavirus.





2. Myth: Adding pepper to your soup or other meals prevents Coronavirus.





Fact Check: False. Hot peppers in your food do not help in prevention or cure of the Coronavirus.





3. Myth: Drinking lots of water every 15 minutes helps flush out the Coronavirus.





Fact Check: False. There is no evidence that drinking lots of water flushes out the Coronavirus. However, for good health, it is recommended by WHO to have adequate water.





4. Myth: Lemon and turmeric help prevent Covid-19.





Fact check: False. There is no scientific evidence that lemon/turmeric prevents COVID-19. In general, however, WHO recommends consuming adequate fruit and vegetable as part of a healthy diet.





5. Myth: Coronavirus can be treated by gargling with warm water mixed with salt and vinegar.





Fact Check: False. Coronavirus can not be treated by gargling with warm water mixed with salt and vinegar.





6. Myth: Eating garlic helps prevent infection with Covid-19.





Fact Check: False. Garlic is a healthy food that may have some antimicrobial properties. There is no evidence that eating garlic has protected people from Coronavirus.





7. Myth: Drinking fresh bitter gourd juice can cure the Coronavirus.





Fact Check: False. Drinking bitter gourd juice cannot cure Covid-19.





8. Myth: Eating chicken causes spread of new Coronavirus.





Fact Check: False. Eating hygienically prepared and well-cooked chicken is safe and does not cause the spread of the Coronavirus.





9. Myth: Using Mustard Oil in cooking can help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.





Fact Check: False. Mustard oil does not help preventing Covid-19.





10. Myth: Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body kills the virus.





Fact Check: Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body can not kill the new Coronavirus. False.





11. Myth: Fruits and vegetables need to be washed in soap or detergent water.





Fact Check: The fresh produce should be washed normally as it washed on any other regular occasion - that is with clean water only. However, it is important to wash our hands with soap and water before washing produce.





It is important that we should maintain good respiratory hygiene and focus on personal sanitation at all times. WHO reiterates the same in their tweet, by asking people to take of their body while at home. It is important to stay hydrated and eat a balanced meal. Rest is also very important while staying at home during lockdown. Here's the official tweet:





The bottom line is that we should focus on information from official sources only, and not rely on forwarded messages or word-of-mouth. These common misconceptions and myths must not be relied upon for prevention or cure of the disease. Every life is important during the Covid-19 epidemic and together with cooperation and commitment we can fight and win the battle.





For the full list of myth busters by WHO, click here.







