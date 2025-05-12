One of the highlights of most cruise experiences is enjoying different types of food onboard. Any relaxing trip needs good food, and comfort dishes like pizza are bound to provide satisfaction to many. Recently, one cruise passenger's meal onboard was made extra special by the appearance of a famous business magnate (who also owns the same cruise company). An Instagram user named Mark had the chance to spot Richard Branson during his trip on a Virgin Voyages ship. He also got a glimpse into the latter's foodie side.

The text on the video reads, "When you're on a Virgin Voyages cruise eating pizza and billionaire owner Richard Branson walks in." In the video, we see Sir Branson standing to one side of what seems to be an open kitchen set-up. He holds a small pizza on a plate in his left hand. With his right hand, he separates one slice from the whole pie and proceeds to take a bite. The stringy cheese makes it look all the more mouth-watering. Later, Richard Branson walks to the other side and hands the plate to someone off-camera while thanking them. He has a smile on his face, and other people are heard laughing in the background.

The viral reel capturing such a well-known figure during a candid foodie moment has received a lot of interest online. Read some of the comments from Instagram below:





"Good. Now I know the food is good!!"





"He owns the joint."





"Now that is awesome!"





"I hope it was the frutti di mare pizza! The best pizza I've ever had!!"





"How great. Just being a regular guy."





"They're nervous in the back, lol."





"The guys making the pizza in the back are sweating it."





"That has always been the take on Branson - that he's a nice down to earth guy."





Has this viral video got you craving pizza? If you're a true fan, you must try different Italian varieties.